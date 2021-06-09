Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.