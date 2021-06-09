Eargo (EAR) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.84 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 20.81

Eargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.15% -60.23% -13.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eargo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 300 1214 2124 84 2.54

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its rivals.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

