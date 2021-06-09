Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $64,500.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 459,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,487. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
