Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $64,500.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 459,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,487. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

