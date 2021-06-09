easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 967 ($12.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.36. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

