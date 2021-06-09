easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 967 ($12.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.36. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

