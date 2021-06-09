Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
