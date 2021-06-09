Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

EIX opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

