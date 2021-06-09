Elaine Castellanos Sells 8,454 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,199,622.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 206,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.22.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

