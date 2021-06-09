Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.26.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

