Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $68,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. 10,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,075. Elastic has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

