Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 257,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $121,830.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $372,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,341,720 shares of company stock worth $8,006,317. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

