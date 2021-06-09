Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 751,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $138,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $224.59. 88,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $233.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

