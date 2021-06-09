Ellaism Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $99,760.46 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.07008005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00164917 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,721,520 coins and its circulating supply is 45,670,188 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.