Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 758 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,976 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 269,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,468 shares of company stock worth $19,250,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

