Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 224 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $385.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

