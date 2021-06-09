Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 627 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

