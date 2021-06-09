Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

