Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.65.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,141 shares of company stock valued at $68,552,480. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $339.21 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.93 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

