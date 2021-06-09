Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.08 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

