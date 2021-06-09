Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

