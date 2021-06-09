Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.32 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $222,202.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00229174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00211460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.01310528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.16 or 1.00368321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

