Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,289,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

