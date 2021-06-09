Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.98

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 139081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

