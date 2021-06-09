Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.25 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.50. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.27.

ERF remained flat at $C$8.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.15. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$8.97.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5763171 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,074.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $444,750.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

