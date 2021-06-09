EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $815.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $813.80 million to $816.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $704.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

ENS traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

