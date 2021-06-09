EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,381 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 163,890 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after buying an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

