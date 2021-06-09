Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

