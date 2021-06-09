Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12,890.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

