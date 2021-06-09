Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

