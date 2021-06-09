Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

