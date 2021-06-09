Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,497,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $20,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

