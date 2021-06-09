Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,855 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 952,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,445,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,382,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,712,000.

BATS:TAIL opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79.

