Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,110 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

