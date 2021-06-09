Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

SJR stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

