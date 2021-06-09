EQ Health Acquisition (NYSE:EQHA) Trading Down 0.4%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 5,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

