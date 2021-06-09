Equal Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Equal has a market cap of $953,251.70 and approximately $50,158.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00944951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.88 or 0.09367522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050275 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

