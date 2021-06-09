Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 31.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

EFX opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

