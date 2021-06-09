Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a report released on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

APTS stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $533.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

