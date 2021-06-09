Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidia Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.