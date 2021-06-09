Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Saputo in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of SAP opened at C$36.60 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.39 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

