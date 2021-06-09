Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,944 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

SMDV stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53.

