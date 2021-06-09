Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 732,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,383,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31.

