Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $895,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

