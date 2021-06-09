Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

