Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

