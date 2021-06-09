Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

