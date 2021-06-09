Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Financial Survey

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

This table compares Eversource Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.22% 9.24% 2.91% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

This table compares Eversource Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.90 billion 3.15 $1.21 billion $3.64 22.45 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Eversource Energy pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 6 2 0 2.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus target price of $89.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 216,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.