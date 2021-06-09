Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce sales of $4.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $23.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $37.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

