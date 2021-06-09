Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.40. 13,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

