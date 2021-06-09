ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,596.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $34,596.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00374032 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012560 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

