Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 124,691 shares.The stock last traded at $54.60 and had previously closed at $53.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -21.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $4,072,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

